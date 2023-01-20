Polar Plunge
Dispatchers praised for work during Walmart shooting; ‘They humble me and make me proud’

911
911
By Mitchell Carter and Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch played an important part in the response to the shooting Thursday night at the westside Walmart.

Well over a dozen 911 calls came in during the chaos.

[Related: EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect]

[Related: Walmart shooting suspect charged with punching several people at same store in May]

The dispatch director shared thoughts Friday on their social media:

“To the employees of Walmart West and the customers that were present during the active shooter please know our thoughts and prayers are with you.  I don’t think there are words that will ease your stress, anxiety or pain over this situation.  We are sorry that this happened to you.  To the deputies, firefighters, officers and EMS personnel that responded we thank you for being there to capture the suspect and to care for the victims.  Last but most definitely not least, I personally want to recognize the dispatchers that were working when this happened.  We have a good team of employees at Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch but it’s times like these that they truly shine.  I know how good they are on a daily basis but these tragic events really show what a good team we have here.  It is truly a sight to behold watching them work.  They humble me and they make me proud!  My thanks to everyone for their work on January 19th and again our thoughts and prayers are with employees and customers that were on scene.”

Many of the calls came from frightened employees and customers, which can take an emotional toll on the dispatchers working to keep the callers calm.

You’ll be able to hear some of those calls and how dispatchers responded in this story.

Mitch Carter is working on this part of our team coverage. He’ll have live reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

