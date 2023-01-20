Polar Plunge
Police: Suspect in custody following active shooter situation on Evansville’s west side

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a report of an active shooter on Thursday night.

Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the threat has been neutralized and the suspect is now in custody. EPD officials say officers are clearing the area to tend to possible victims.

It’s unknown at this time how many people are hurt.

We have a crew now on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

