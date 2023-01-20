Police: Suspect in custody following active shooter situation on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a report of an active shooter on Thursday night.

Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the threat has been neutralized and the suspect is now in custody. EPD officials say officers are clearing the area to tend to possible victims.

It’s unknown at this time how many people are hurt.

Threat has been neutralized and is in custody. Officers clearing the area to tend to possible victims. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 20, 2023

