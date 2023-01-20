Diana Moers planning on change as Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Jan. 3, Diana Moers was sworn into office as the new Vanderburgh County Prosecutor.

Since then, she says it’s been a whirlwind of meeting people, working cases and putting puzzle pieces into place to ensure future success for her hometown.

From mandatory meetings to touching base with different law enforcement partners and units, Moers has kept herself busy in her short time as prosecutor.

Included in that work? Some changes that she says can save the county thousands of dollars.

“What was happening was, people would call all three lines, and then it was kind of just causing more work,” explains Moers.

She’s talking about WeTip, the anonymous tip line pushed for by former prosecutor Nick Hermann.

After doing what Moers says is her own research, and listening to the people, they’ve decided to cut the program, paying off the final bill that Hermann left for them.

“We were paying them $10,000 a year, and another $5,000 a month for the advertising commercials,” says Moers, “so, that’s going to save the state $70,000, and I thought that could be better used somewhere else.”

Moers says she wasn’t necessarily surprised that Hermann didn’t pay the bill on his way out of the office, but confirmed it.

So with WeTip out of the picture, Moers can focus on what she specialized in for years – law.

She says they’ve already had two jury trial wins, with more trials upcoming this week.

She attributes that to putting every bit of her 80-person staff in the right place, including longtime prosecutor Stan Levco, who’s coming on as a deputy prosecutor.

“It was a really good feeling that he had faith in me to join under my leadership, and I was really happy,” says Moers, “really, the citizens of Vanderburgh County are going to be well-served by having him here.”

Moers says it’s a dream come true to be in her position, and it’s not lost on her that she’s the first female prosecutor in the county.

She says she’s hoping to do school outreach and inspire kids who were just like her, interested in law and looking to make their home a better place.

In the meantime, she doesn’t want the smiles and bubbly exterior to fool anybody.

“I can assure you that you will not want to commit a crime in Vanderburgh County,” says Moers.

