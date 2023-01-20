DCPS leaders discuss improvement plan for schools, education

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public School Board held a meeting on Thursday covering several topics.

One of those topics was an instructional report given by DCPS assistant superintendent Jana Beth Francis about the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan.

Francis says the plan is meant to ensure that students are receiving the best education possible. She adds this is done by being responsive to students and providing grade-appropriate work.

“And then if they are struggling or if they are excelling, they get support to help them catch up or accelerate based on where they are,” Francis said. “And that requires that we provide high-quality professional learning to teachers, using our resources and really focusing in on how does the whole school learn together.”

Francis says this plan benefits from the Comprehensive Improvement Plans that individual schools have done already.

