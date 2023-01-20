Chilly weekend, rain and snow chances return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies dominated Friday and kept high temperatures in the upper 30s. Skies will clear Friday night and Saturday morning lows should drop into the middle 20s. Partly sunny on Saturday afternoon with a high in the lower 40s. Clouds move back in on Saturday night. Light snow showers possible through early Sunday morning, then turning to or mixing with rain. Minor accumulations possible (less than 1/2″). Highs on Sunday will push back into the middle 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 40s. The next weather maker moves in on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Models currently show rain Tuesday evening, possibly changing to snow on Wednesday morning. More rain possible on Thursday. Highs will range in the mid 40s and lows near freezing.

