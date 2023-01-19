Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn.

Officials say they found meth and marijuana at the residence.

When Horn was transported to the Muhlenberg County Jail, officials say they also found an additional baggie of what authorities believed to be methamphetamine.

Horn was charged with trafficking meth over two grams, trafficking in marijuana under eight ounces and drug paraphernalia possession.

Additional charges are expected.

