Trees down on power lines causing outages in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines.

At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 1:25 p.m., that number was down to just over 1,100.

There are strong winds. Click here for the 14 First Alert Forecast.

Vanderburgh County Dispatchers a tree fell at 2013 Vann Avenue. That one impacted the most customers - around 3,900.

Vann is closed between Conlin and Graham.

Drivers should pay watch for traffic signals that may be out. Treat those intersections as a four way stop.

Dispatchers say another line is down at 492 Stringtown Road after a tree fell on it.

You can keep an eye on the CenterPoint outage map here.

CenterPoint outage map 1/19 at 12:45 p.m. (CenterPoint)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.