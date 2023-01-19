Polar Plunge
Trees down on power lines causing outages in Evansville

Power lines down on Vann Ave. in Evansville
Power lines down on Vann Ave. in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines.

At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 1:25 p.m., that number was down to just over 1,100.

There are strong winds. Click here for the 14 First Alert Forecast.

Vanderburgh County Dispatchers a tree fell at 2013 Vann Avenue. That one impacted the most customers - around 3,900.

Vann is closed between Conlin and Graham.

Drivers should pay watch for traffic signals that may be out. Treat those intersections as a four way stop.

Dispatchers say another line is down at 492 Stringtown Road after a tree fell on it.

You can keep an eye on the CenterPoint outage map here.

CenterPoint outage map 1/19 at 12:45 p.m.
CenterPoint outage map 1/19 at 12:45 p.m.(CenterPoint)

