Trees down on power lines causing outages in Evansville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines.
At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 1:25 p.m., that number was down to just over 1,100.
There are strong winds. Click here for the 14 First Alert Forecast.
Vanderburgh County Dispatchers a tree fell at 2013 Vann Avenue. That one impacted the most customers - around 3,900.
Vann is closed between Conlin and Graham.
Drivers should pay watch for traffic signals that may be out. Treat those intersections as a four way stop.
Dispatchers say another line is down at 492 Stringtown Road after a tree fell on it.
You can keep an eye on the CenterPoint outage map here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.