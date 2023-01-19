Polar Plunge
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

1/19 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New this morning out of Henderson County, authorities say a single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital.

As of now, there has been no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Overdoses are on the rise in Henderson County.

In response, officials passed a measure allowing for Narcan to be placed in the schools.

A former addiction counselor arrested last week for dealing meth is expected in court today.

Officials say he bonded out, but is now back behind bars.

New overnight, New Zealand’s prime minister says she will resign before the upcoming election.

She claims it is time for her to move on

