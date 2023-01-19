Polar Plunge
Tell City Mayor seeking re-election

Tell City Mayor Chris Cail
Tell City Mayor Chris Cail(WFIE File)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Tell City, Chris Cail, is seeking re-election in November.

He was elected in 2019 with just a two vote margin.

[Previous: Recount confirms Chris Cail as new Tell City mayor]

“The future growth and prosperity of Tell City looks promising and bright, and I am proud of all we have been able to accomplish, as a team and as a community. We have much more to do moving forward, and I am ready and hopeful to continue leading us in a direction of continued growth,” said Mayor Cail.

Election officials say no other candidates have filed so far. The deadline is February 3 at noon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

