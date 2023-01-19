Polar Plunge
Several streets closed in Greenville after utility poles were hit

Poles down in Greenville
Poles down in Greenville(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Officials say two utility poles were hit Thursday morning.

They say North Main Street is shut down from Greene Drive and Wilson Street, East Depot is shut down from college Street to North Main, and West Depot is shut down from Cherry Street to North Main.

Greenville Fire Department, GPD, MCSO, Greenville Street, and KU are all on scene.

People are asked to avoid this area while repairs are being made.

