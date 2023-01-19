Rain Ending, Cooler

Polar Plunge
1/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finished with a record rainfall for the January 18th with 1.82 in the rain gauge. A mix of sun and clouds this morning as high temps reach the low to mid-50s. In the wake of the cold front, afternoon temps will sink into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps only reach the upper 30s.  Friday night, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Saturday, generous sunshine as high temps reach the lower 40s.

HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
