Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Student arrested for detailing how he would pull off school shooting

The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor...
The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens explained.(Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting.

Officials said 18-year-old Hayden Moore was arrested on three counts of intimidation.

Moore, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, allegedly said if he was going to “shoot up the school,” he would hide his grandfather’s gun inside of his binder and bring it to school, authorities said.

Officials said the senior also made mention of who he would kill first.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office did investigate and authorities said no gun was ever brought to the school, nor was one found at his home.

“In today’s society, these types of comments cannot be made or tolerated,” Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said. “Schools need to be safe places and free from violence or threats of violence.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release
Blake Powell and Kayla Livermore
Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Latest News

McDonald's customer accidentally receives bag of cash with order
Brenton Ray Elkins
Obituary names man killed in oil tank explosion in Greenville
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in...
US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body found near Texas home of suspect in missing woman case