Police: Driver more than 4x legal alcohol limit crashes into parked car

James Arnold
James Arnold(Dubois Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man crashed into a parked car Thursday morning.

They say it was around 6:30 a.m. on Birk Drive.

Police say the driver, 44-year-old James Arnold, was driving under the influence.

They say he was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where he tested .33. That’s more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Arnold was then taken to the Dubois County Jail’s detox cell.

