Police: Driver more than 4x legal alcohol limit crashes into parked car

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man crashed into a parked car Thursday morning.

They say it was around 6:30 a.m. on Birk Drive.

Police say the driver, 44-year-old James Arnold, was driving under the influence.

They say he was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where he tested .33. That’s more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Arnold was then taken to the Dubois County Jail’s detox cell.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.