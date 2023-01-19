Plea agreement reached in former Posey Co. Councilman’s battery case

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A former Posey County Councilman has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

Court records show there was a plea agreement for Aaron Wilson.

They say the count of intimidation was dropped, and Wilson pleaded guilty to battery

[ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and intimidation charges]

As we reported last June, Indiana State Police were called to Wilson’s home in Poseyville for a fight.

They say Wilson hit a man during the fight.

Wilson is the same person who had social media posts that raised concerns while he was a council member.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.