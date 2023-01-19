Plea agreement reached in former Posey Co. Councilman’s battery case
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A former Posey County Councilman has been sentenced to nine months of probation.
Court records show there was a plea agreement for Aaron Wilson.
They say the count of intimidation was dropped, and Wilson pleaded guilty to battery
As we reported last June, Indiana State Police were called to Wilson’s home in Poseyville for a fight.
They say Wilson hit a man during the fight.
Wilson is the same person who had social media posts that raised concerns while he was a council member.
