Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board seeking jet service to Charlotte

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (OWB) is accepting new bids for an Essential Air Service provider, airport officials announced on Thursday.

This means additional opportunities for passengers to fly directly to Charlotte, which is one of the largest airline hubs in the country.

Earlier this week, the Airport Board recommended a proposal by Contour Airlines to provide daily service to Charlotte on a 30-passenger regional jet, officials say.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the busiest airports in the world with service to 179 destinations, including 36 international locations.

Airport officials say this proposal is pending the U.S. Department of Transportation’s approval.

