Obituary names man killed in oil tank explosion in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An obituary was released for the man who died in an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County on Monday.

33-year-old Brenton Ray Elkins was killed as a result of the injuries he sustained during the explosion, according to his obituary.

Fire officials confirmed he was found 100 feet from the oil well unresponsive with no pulse. Officials say he was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead by the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral services for Elkins will be held at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville on Friday at 1 p.m.

His burial will follow in Emberry Cemetery in Elkton.

