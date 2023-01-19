Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down after this season

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey watches as his team plays against Syracuse during the first...
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey watches as his team plays against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame’s winningest men’s basketball coach, Mike Brey, has decided to step down at the end of his school-record 23rd season, school officials announced Thursday.

The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two different conferences.

Brey’s 481 victories at Notre Dame rank sixth among active coaches at their current schools and his 580 career wins rank 50th in Division I history. Before joining the Irish, he coached Delaware for five seasons and earned NCAA tourney bids twice in his last three years with the Blue Hens.

Notre Dame’s program fell on hard times after Digger Phelps retired in 1991. The Irish did not make an NCAA Tournament appearance from 1990 until Brey’s first season in 2000-01 and only made three NIT appearances during that span.

Brey changed everything, taking Notre Dame to the NCAA tourney 13 times and winning 15 games, tied for the most in school history. And the Irish were the only Division I school to make consecutive Elite Eight runs in the 2015 and 2016 season.

Lately, though, it’s been more of a challenge. The Irish ended a five-year tourney drought last season when they went 24-11, but have struggled to a 9-8 mark this season, going 1-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release
Blake Powell and Kayla Livermore
Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Latest News

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Aces Basketball falls at So. Illinois, despite Coleman’s career-high 25 points
USI Softball
USI Softball unveils inaugural 2023 Division I and OVC Schedule
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI Cheer Team lands 4th place finish at Nationals
...
USI Men’s Basketball hits the road for two in the OVC