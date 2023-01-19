Polar Plunge
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville

Megabus will have a connection in Evansville
Megabus will have a connection in Evansville(Megabus)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation.

They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west.

Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities including Nashville, Memphis, Indianapolis and Louisville.

Click here for tickets.

Schedules are now available, and the service starts January 25.

