Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation.

They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west.

Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities including Nashville, Memphis, Indianapolis and Louisville.

Click here for tickets.

Schedules are now available, and the service starts January 25.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.