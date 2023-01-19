Mater Dei senior Blake Herdes hits 1,000 career points

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei boys basketball is getting back on track after a confidence-building win over Vincennes Lincoln on Tuesday. Senior Blake Herdes made the game even more special, joining the 1,000-point club for his high school career.

This is his first year at Mater Dei after lighting up the Bear Den at Central for three seasons as the starting point guard. The senior came into the Wildcat program with 850 career points, and was one of the top returning players in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference.

[PREVIOUS: Former Central standout athlete Blake Herdes suits up for Mater Dei]

Herdes is currently averaging 14.1 points per game with the Wildcats. He’s quickly made Mater Dei his home, winning a football state championship and reaching his long-awaited goal.

“Definitely exciting. Hadn’t been playing very well as a team, so saw a few shots go in, saw the lead start to build, but it’s something you dream about growing up, so when you sit down and think about it – it’s pretty cool,” Herdes said. “I was excited for football, and the whole run we made was one of the best experiences of my life, but obviously I was looking forward to playing basketball – it’s always been my favorite sport growing up.”

Herdes and Mater Dei will host Boonville on Friday night.

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

