PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been convicted in a Perry County rape case.

The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was convicted of rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement.

The prosecutor says the attack happened in May last year.

[Previous Story: Perry Co. man facing several sex offenses]

Sentencing is set for Feb. 15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.