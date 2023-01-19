Ind. Rep. Jim Banks talks about bid for U.S. Senate seat

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Rep. Jim Banks is opening up about his decision to run for the U.S. Senate.

He’s seeking to take over the seat currently held by Sen. Mike Braun, who’s running for Indiana governor.

Banks, a Republican and veteran, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016.

If elected to the Senate, Banks says he will focus on the country’s economy, as well as the drug epidemic.

“America is at a crossroads. I’ve watched America at a very strong position under the last president and now at a very weak condition under the current president,” Rep. Banks said. “And I want to do my part to restore America, rebuild America – restore America to what we know it could be.”

Banks is now in Washington D.C. ready to walk in the March for Life with other Hoosiers on Friday.

