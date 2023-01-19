Hopkins Co. man accused of sexually abusing child for years

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man has been arrested after police say he is being accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to police reports, officers spoke with a juvenile who told them 28-year-old Christopher Clemmons had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions.

Officials say the child told them the abuse happened for several years.

Reports show that during an interview with police, Clemmons admitted to the abuse. He also said the juvenile “instigated” the abuse.

Clemmons was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail where he is facing a sexual abuse charge.

28-year-old Christopher Clemmons (Hopkins County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.