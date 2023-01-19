Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hopkins Co. man accused of sexually abusing child for years

28-year-old Christopher Clemmons
28-year-old Christopher Clemmons(Hopkins County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man has been arrested after police say he is being accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to police reports, officers spoke with a juvenile who told them 28-year-old Christopher Clemmons had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions.

Officials say the child told them the abuse happened for several years.

Reports show that during an interview with police, Clemmons admitted to the abuse. He also said the juvenile “instigated” the abuse.

Clemmons was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail where he is facing a sexual abuse charge.

28-year-old Christopher Clemmons
28-year-old Christopher Clemmons(Hopkins County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release
Blake Powell and Kayla Livermore
Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Latest News

Daily live event for live clipping
Indiana’s top court hears challenge to state abortion ban
Indiana Supreme Court hearing abortion arguments
Indiana’s top court hears challenge to state abortion ban
Man convicted in Perry Co. rape case
Man convicted in Perry Co. rape case
TSA reports 10 guns found at EVV in 2021
TSA reports 10 guns found at EVV in 2021