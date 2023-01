EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in need of food can come to Pleasant Ridge Estates Friday.

Feed Evansville will be handing out food boxes from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The address in 4901 Pleasant Ridge Drive.

That’s on the northeast side of Evansville off of Bergdolt.

[Previous: Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.