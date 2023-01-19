Polar Plunge
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra receives $200K donation(WFIE)
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra received a big check during a presentation on Thursday.

The Philharmonic received over $200,000 from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners and council members to help the orchestra.

Kim Bredemeier, executive director of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, says they are currently partnering with other nonprofits in the area to help present their new “Tradition Series.”

“We play music of underrepresented composers,” Bredemeier said. “It brings everyone in inclusively and it’s a free concert series so we can continue to do that wonderful work within our community.”

Tickets are free this season to all currently enrolled students.

Click here to get your tickets.

