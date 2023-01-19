EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith not running for mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he will not be running for mayor in the 2023 election.

Smith confirmed this with 14 News on Wednesday.

He filed to organize an exploratory committee this past fall.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will not seek a fourth term, which ends at the end of 2023.

Other candidates have filed for the position, including Cheryl Musgrave, Natalie Rascher, and Gabe Whitley.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.