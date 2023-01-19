Polar Plunge
Dry and cooler into the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday brought a record 1-day rainfall of 1.82″. Sunny skies started Thursday morning, but clouds and windy conditions will continue through Thursday night. Lows will drop to near freezing by Friday morning. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42. Clear and cold overnight Friday with lows in the mid 20s Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 44. An unsettled pattern takes hold on Sunday as rain chances return. Highs on Sunday will rise to the middle 40s. Rain may briefly change to or mix with snow as temps fall to near freezing by Monday morning. More rain likely for the first half of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

