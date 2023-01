HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of U.S. 60 and Kingsmill Road.

The call originally came in just after 5 p.m.

Officials say extrication has been called.

We will update this story once more information is available.

