Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro.

Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side.

Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite Drive.

Traffic had to be diverted while crews cleaned up the mess.

Electric crews had to repair the pole.

Michael tells us several businesses were without power, including Kroger, which had to close during the outage.

Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro
Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro(Michael Stevens)
Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro
Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro(Michael Stevens)
Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro
Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro(Michael Stevens)
Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro
Car flipped and power pole snapped on Parrish Ave. in Owensboro(Michael Stevens)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release
Blake Powell and Kayla Livermore
Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Latest News

Feed Evansville handing out food boxes Friday
Rep. Jim Banks has announced he will run for Sen. Mike Braun's soon-to-be empty seat.
Ind. Rep. Jim Banks talks about bid for U.S. Senate seat
Brenton Ray Elkins
Obituary names man killed in oil tank explosion in Greenville
Boil advisory issued for parts of Tennyson