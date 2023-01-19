Boil advisory issued for parts of Tennyson

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Town officials in Tennyson say there is a precautionary boil advisory for customers located on Maurer Road, East Degonia Road, Smith Road, East Tennyson Road, East Shelton Road, and Franz Road are under a boil advisory.

Officials say there is a problem with the drinking water in that area.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Customers are also asked to conserve water.

If you have any questions, you can call the water department at 812-567-8816.

