Arrest made in Dec. business thefts in Ohio Co.

Phillip Edge
Phillip Edge(Ohio Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say they, along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police, executed a search warrant Wednesday that led to an arrest.

They say Phillip Edge, of Beaver Dam, was the suspect in thefts that happened December 15 and 27.

Deputies say they found various tools, including a chainsaw that was listed as stolen from the Halter Group. They say they also found methamphetamine, a pipe, and a handgun inside Edge’s vehicle.

He’s charged with:

1. Receiving Stolen Property $1000 < $10,000.

2. Possession of Burglary Tools

3. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

4. Possession of Marijuana

5. Buy/Possess Grug Paraphernalia

Edge was released on bond Thursday morning.

Deputies say say more stolen items were found at a home in Beaver Dam and returned to the owner.

