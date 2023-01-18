Polar Plunge
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

