Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. I’ll have what you need to know all throughout sunrise.

We’re following several breaking stories right now.

Evansville dispatchers say authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a chase.

We’re told crews are searching the southern part of the city.

Fire crews are battling a house fire on the east side of Evansville.

That’s happening on Indian Mounds Boulevard near Pollack Avenue.

Officials say a 62-year-old man is dead after being hit by an EVSC school bus on Tuesday.

Authorities say no children or passengers were on the bus at the time.

New fire training facilities could come to rural Indiana counties that are underserved.

That is if Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget is approved through the statehouse.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage

Latest News

Officials: Authorities searching for suspect involved in police chase
Fire crews battling house fire on Indian Mounds Blvd.
Fire crews battling house fire on Indian Mounds Blvd.
1/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
1/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Officials: Authorities searching for suspect involved in police chase
Officials: Authorities searching for suspect involved in police chase