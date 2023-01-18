Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some storms today. I’ll have what you need to know all throughout sunrise.

We’re following several breaking stories right now.

Evansville dispatchers say authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a chase.

We’re told crews are searching the southern part of the city.

Fire crews are battling a house fire on the east side of Evansville.

That’s happening on Indian Mounds Boulevard near Pollack Avenue.

Officials say a 62-year-old man is dead after being hit by an EVSC school bus on Tuesday.

Authorities say no children or passengers were on the bus at the time.

New fire training facilities could come to rural Indiana counties that are underserved.

That is if Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget is approved through the statehouse.

