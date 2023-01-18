USI Cheer Team lands 4th place finish at Nationals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Cheer recorded a fourth-place finish in the finals of the Open Cheer Small Coed Division competition at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship Sunday morning at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Screaming Eagles finished with a final event score of 80.4 in the finals after placing fourth in the semifinal round with a final event score of 80.3.

Under the direction of fourth-year Head Coach Megan Murphy, USI had to finish in the top 50 percent of the semifinals on Saturday to qualify for Sunday’s finals.

The Eagles finished fifth a year ago and fourth two years ago, when the competed virtually. They finished fifth in the Small Coed Division competition in 2020.

