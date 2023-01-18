TSA reports 10 guns found at EVV in 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials released the number of handguns found at Indiana airport checkpoints from 2018 to 2022.

In their release, TSA reported they stopped 10 guns at Evansville Regional Airport security checkpoints last year.

According to their chart, it was the highest amount of guns found at the airport from 2018 to 2022.

Nationwide, TSA officers say they stopped 6,542 firearms at checkpoints at 262 different airports, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms caught at checkpoints last year. The majority of those firearms (88%) were loaded.

Last month TSA announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case.

According to a release, passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Officials say travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

