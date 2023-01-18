Polar Plunge
Trial date changed in 2021 double murder case in Mt. Vernon

Austin Kusturin.
Austin Kusturin.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has now been vacated for a second time in a 2021 double murder case.

The Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers says in a court appearance on Wednesday, the trial originally to begin later this month was canceled.

A new date was set for Aug. 14.

Austin Kusturin was arrested after John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead in their home on Melody Lane in Mount Vernon back in November 2021.

