Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Teen charged in 4 Daviess Co. burglaries involving thousands of dollars in stolen items

(None)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a 16-year-old is facing charges after a series of burglaries.

They say they’ve been happening in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive, and several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from businesses.

Deputies say one of the businesses was Valley Vapors.

Detectives say they got information that led them to the teen suspect.

They say he’s charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief because of damage done to the buildings during the burglaries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage

Latest News

Biker Cox.
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.