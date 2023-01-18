Teen charged in 4 Daviess Co. burglaries involving thousands of dollars in stolen items

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a 16-year-old is facing charges after a series of burglaries.

They say they’ve been happening in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive, and several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from businesses.

Deputies say one of the businesses was Valley Vapors.

Detectives say they got information that led them to the teen suspect.

They say he’s charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief because of damage done to the buildings during the burglaries.

