SWIRCA set to receive $300K in ARPA funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - SWIRCA & More is receiving $300,000 in funds.

The Vanderburgh County Council has approved for the Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

SWIRCA President Rhonda Zuber says the funds will go towards recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. They will do this by creating more space to accommodate the influx of people using their facility. Zuber says this money has already relieved a lot of stress already.

“When we were awarded that, you could finally breathe that sigh of relief and say we can do it, we’re gonna make it and it’s going to be okay,” Zuber said. “So as being the president, it does create that sense of relief for you that it was a long time coming.”

Zuber says they will also fund expansions of programs, activities and individual studio spaces like classes for Tai Chi, Yoga and other exercise programs.

