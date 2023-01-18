Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Rain ending Wednesday night, cooler to end the week

On Alert for heavy rain, storms
1/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and a few thunderstorms will gradually move out of the Tri-State on Wednesday night. Total rainfall of 1-2″ possible. Mainly cloudy and cooler on Thursday with early highs in the lower 50s, falling into the 40s in the evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A dry start to the weekend, with partly sunny on Saturday and a high of 48. By Sunday, the next weather system will spread rain across the region. Some of the rain may briefly change over to snow by Sunday evening. Next week will start out with clouds on Monday, then clearing for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release

Latest News

1/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
1/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
1/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
1/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Alert Day WFIE.
On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms
14 First Alert Forecast 1/17 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 1/17 10 p.m.