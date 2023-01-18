Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.

Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - New fire training facilities could come to rural Indiana counties that are underserved.

They say that depends on whether or not Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget is approved through the Statehouse.

The proposal is to add 16 new training facilities across the state.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office says southern Indiana could definitely see one.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal says the goal is so that rural departments won’t have to drive more than 30 miles to get to training.

Gov. Holcomb is also proposing even more things for fire training and safety.

This plan is all contingent on if the next state budget passes.

The governor wants $13 million to go toward the proposed facilities in this budget.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage

Latest News

Biker Cox.
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
1/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines