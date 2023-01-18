Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.

INDIANA (WFIE) - New fire training facilities could come to rural Indiana counties that are underserved.

They say that depends on whether or not Governor Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget is approved through the Statehouse.

The proposal is to add 16 new training facilities across the state.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office says southern Indiana could definitely see one.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal says the goal is so that rural departments won’t have to drive more than 30 miles to get to training.

Gov. Holcomb is also proposing even more things for fire training and safety.

This plan is all contingent on if the next state budget passes.

The governor wants $13 million to go toward the proposed facilities in this budget.

