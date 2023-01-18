Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for one of four suspects arrested in a deadly burglary back in 2021 in Evansville.

Records show a plea agreement motion was granted for Biker Cox.

His jury trial was also canceled.

Cox is one of four men police say had conspired to drive to South Bedford Avenue to commit a robbery, including the victim, 28-year-old Timothy Adams.

Cox’s sentencing is set for February 15.

[Related Story: 1 suspect in deadly Bedford Ave. shooting appears in court Thurs.]

Biker Cox.
Biker Cox.(Henderson County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage

Latest News

Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
Potential new fire training facilities coming to Ind.
1/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines