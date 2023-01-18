Plea agreement reached for suspect arrested in deadly 2021 burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for one of four suspects arrested in a deadly burglary back in 2021 in Evansville.

Records show a plea agreement motion was granted for Biker Cox.

His jury trial was also canceled.

Cox is one of four men police say had conspired to drive to South Bedford Avenue to commit a robbery, including the victim, 28-year-old Timothy Adams.

Cox’s sentencing is set for February 15.

Biker Cox. (Henderson County Detention Center)

