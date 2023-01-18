Owensboro man facing drug trafficking charges in Ohio Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing two charges of trafficking a controlled substance, and a charge of buying and possessing drug paraphernalia.

30-year-old Michael Whittaker was arrested after the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office observed what appeared to be a drug transaction take place at Hucks gas station in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Officials say he was in possession of approximately four ounces of meth and several dozen doses of LSD.

Detectives say Whittaker had been on Pennyrile’s radar for months.

