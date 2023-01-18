Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro man facing drug trafficking charges in Ohio Co.

Owensboro man facing drug trafficking charges in Ohio Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing two charges of trafficking a controlled substance, and a charge of buying and possessing drug paraphernalia.

30-year-old Michael Whittaker was arrested after the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office observed what appeared to be a drug transaction take place at Hucks gas station in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Officials say he was in possession of approximately four ounces of meth and several dozen doses of LSD.

Detectives say Whittaker had been on Pennyrile’s radar for months.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
Michael Hagedorn
Addiction counselor back in jail right after $20K bond release
38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday

Latest News

City of Owensboro using COVID-19 relief money to help businesses
City of Owensboro using COVID-19 relief money to help businesses
Austin Kusturin.
Trial date changed in 2021 double murder case in Mt. Vernon
Law enforcement says they saw an increase in trailer thefts at the end of last year, and now...
Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts
Oakland City house catches fire near college campus
Oakland City house catches fire near college campus