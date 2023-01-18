Polar Plunge
Owensboro couple stopped by Leslie Jones in Times Square for Daily Show segment

Mark and Misty Miller, of Owensboro, on the Daily Show
Mark and Misty Miller, of Owensboro, on the Daily Show(Daily Show YouTube)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY. (WFIE) - Daily Show host and comedian Leslie Jones took her show to Times Square Monday.

During the segment, she asked (mostly white) people how they were celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

Two of her interviews were Misty and Mark Miller, of Owensboro, who just so happened to be in Times Square too.

Mark Miller is the one doing push-ups.

They first show up in this video around the :28 mark.

