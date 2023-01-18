Polar Plunge
Man facing sex crime charges in Posey Co.

Stephen Cox, Jr.
Stephen Cox, Jr.(Posey Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of child molesting and sexual misconduct.

37-year-old Stephen Cox Jr., was booked into the Posey County Jail late Wednesday morning.

He’s charged with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.

Records show he was arrested by Mt. Vernon Police and is being held without bond.

We are working to get more information.

Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase
Crews spend 5 hours battling fire at Evansville home