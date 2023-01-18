Man facing sex crime charges in Posey Co.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of child molesting and sexual misconduct.
37-year-old Stephen Cox Jr., was booked into the Posey County Jail late Wednesday morning.
He’s charged with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.
Records show he was arrested by Mt. Vernon Police and is being held without bond.
We are working to get more information.
