Man facing sex crime charges in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of child molesting and sexual misconduct.

37-year-old Stephen Cox Jr., was booked into the Posey County Jail late Wednesday morning.

He’s charged with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.

Records show he was arrested by Mt. Vernon Police and is being held without bond.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.