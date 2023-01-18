Ivy Tech in Evansville announces partnership with Deaconess Health System

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Evansville’s Ivy Tech announced a partnership with the Deaconess Health System.

Deaconess has donated $550,000 to support the growth of the nursing program and its faculty members.

Ivy Tech officials say the majority of the funds will be used for scholarships as well as the expansion of the classroom and lab spaces.

Deaconess CEO says the partnership will help reduce the shortage as the need for nurses grows.

“By 2031 there’s going to be a 200,000 deficient in nurses in this country,” says Deaconess President, Shawn McCoy. “So we have start doing something about to increase the number of nurse’s we have working, and this partnership with Ivy Tech is going to do that.”

Ivy Tech currently takes between 30 and 50 nursing students, but thanks to the donation, that number will rise to 138 in year 2025.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.