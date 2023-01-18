Polar Plunge
HPD hosts first ‘Coffee With A Cop’ event(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is working to bridge the gap between the community and its department.

The department held its first “Coffee With A Cop” event with residents at the Redbanks Senior Living Center.

Residents played games and got the chance to talk one-on-one with officers.

HPD Lt. Stuart O’Nan says establishing trust with the community is crucial.

“They might interact with us at ‘Coffee With A Cop’ and then see us out later in the day,” O’Nan said. “Whether we’re working, or not working and just being comfortable, and knowing that they can speak with us and trusting that we’re here to serve them and to take care of them as we need to be.”

You can check out the 2023 schedule for “Coffee With A Cop” in Henderson below:

