HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police seized about one thousand Fentanyl pills in a traffic stop Tuesday.

Bradley Brewer and Dana Thomas are in the Henderson County Jail charged with trafficking.

Police say the arrests led to a search warrant on East Michigan Street in Evansville that turned up synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and more Fentanyl pills.

