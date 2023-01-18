HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police seized about one thousand Fentanyl pills in a traffic stop Tuesday.

Bradley Brewer and Dana Thomas are in the Henderson County Jail charged with trafficking.

Police say the arrests led to a search warrant on East Michigan Street in Evansville that turned up synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and more Fentanyl pills.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.