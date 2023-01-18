Henderson Co. Board of Education approves emergency medical treatment use of Narcan

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Henderson County Board of Education approved an emergency medical treatment policy for the use of Narcan.

Narcan is a potentially life-saving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.

According to a press release, the Narcan nasal spray will be stored in all AED boxes districtwide.

Officials say school resource officers currently have access to Narcan through their respective law enforcement agencies.

They say staff will receive online training on how to use Narcan in more detail.

According to a release, Henderson County Schools will continue to provide resources and information for students and families through our guidance counselors and Family Resource Youth Services Centers.

