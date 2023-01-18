Graci Risley signs with KWC basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A girls college basketball signing took place at Henderson County High School Tuesday.

The Lady Colonels’ Graci Risley signed her national letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Risley has played on varsity for five years and is deadly from 3-point range, making 48 out of 91 from distance this season, for a 52 percent accuracy.

“I just love the coaches,” says Risley. “I just love the atmosphere and the team, and they just play so well together. Their style is amazing, and it just seemed like the right fit for me. I’m hoping I can get there and continue what I’m doing now and keep winning.”

“The word’s been out on her for quite a while,” says Lady Colonels’ Head Coach, Jeff Haile. “She’s a great shooter, especially a 3-point shooter, a kid who’s really put in the time, been determined to play basketball here and determined to play basketball at the next level.”

Risley is averaging 12 points a game this season, for a well-balanced Lady Colonels’ squad.

