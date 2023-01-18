Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Graci Risley signs with KWC basketball

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A girls college basketball signing took place at Henderson County High School Tuesday.

The Lady Colonels’ Graci Risley signed her national letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Risley has played on varsity for five years and is deadly from 3-point range, making 48 out of 91 from distance this season, for a 52 percent accuracy.

“I just love the coaches,” says Risley. “I just love the atmosphere and the team, and they just play so well together. Their style is amazing, and it just seemed like the right fit for me. I’m hoping I can get there and continue what I’m doing now and keep winning.”

“The word’s been out on her for quite a while,” says Lady Colonels’ Head Coach, Jeff Haile. “She’s a great shooter, especially a 3-point shooter, a kid who’s really put in the time, been determined to play basketball here and determined to play basketball at the next level.”

Risley is averaging 12 points a game this season, for a well-balanced Lady Colonels’ squad.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit by school bus at Louisiana and Mary
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
38-year-old Jeffrey Baughman.
Affidavit: Man arrested after hitting employee, fleeing scene of crash
The Barrel House in Evansville
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ sold to local credit union
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage

Latest News

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Aces Basketball falls at So. Illinois, despite Coleman’s career-high 25 points
USI Softball
USI Softball unveils inaugural 2023 Division I and OVC Schedule
Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
USI Cheer Team lands 4th place finish at Nationals
...
USI Men’s Basketball hits the road for two in the OVC
Madisonville Owensboro Catholic Girls Basketball
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Madisonville vs. Owensboro Catholic