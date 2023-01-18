Polar Plunge
EPD officer assaulted with his own stun gun

By Brady Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that an officer was assaulted with his own stun gun while arresting a man.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the officer saw Robert Medlock fail to stop at a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.

The officer stopped Medlock in a front yard, where he then began to search Medlock.

While searching Medlock, the officer found a small jar with what he identified as methamphetamine.

When the officer asked Medlock to put his hands behind his back, Medlock began to try to run.

The officer wrestled Medlock as both of them struggled to grab the officer’s stun gun, which eventually led to Medlock taking control of it.

Somewhere in the scuffle, Medlock stun gunned the officer, where the wire attached to the officer’s ear.

Medlock shocked him three times before running to a nearby garage full of people he didn’t know.

In less than a minute, backup arrived and Medlock was arrested.

Medlock now faces charges of Battery, Disarming and Resisting Law Enforcement. He also faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon, as well as possession of meth, confinement, burglary and obstruction of justice.

One of the women who was in the garage he ran into had to go to the hospital, her condition is unknown.

The officer suffered puncture wounds to his ear, several cuts and bruises and a chipped tooth.

