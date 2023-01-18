Dispatch: Active fire in Oakland City near college campus

Polar Plunge
Active fire in Oakland City near college campus

Active fire in Oakland City near college campus.
Active fire in Oakland City near college campus.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Gibson County Sheriff, Bruce Vanoven, multiple agencies have been dispatched to an active fire near Oakland City University.

The sheriff tells 14 News this is a house near 2nd and College Street in Oakland City.

Dispatch sent East Gibson Fire Territory in response to an active fire.

Officials say mutual aid was requested from Buckskin Volunteer Fire Department and Francisco Fire Department.

We will update you as this story develops.



